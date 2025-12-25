Christmas Eve homicide under investigation in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead following a Christmas Eve homicide in Rowan County.

The Rowan County Coroner reports that just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Morehead 911 received a report that man had been shot in the driveway of a residence in the 6000 block of Christy Creek Road.

A 39-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the residence, and the body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The shooting remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police and Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.