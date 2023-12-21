'Christmas for the Fishes' offers unique way to recycle Christmas trees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a unique way for people to put their Christmas trees to good use after the holidays.

During their "Christmas for the Fishes" program, they will collect people's live Christmas trees at 29 locations across Kentucky. Those trees will then go to 14 different lakes, where they will become part of the underwater ecosystem.

"It creates that kind of homey-type environment where a lot of the organisms grow that the small fish will feed on. It attracts those little fish because of those natural materials growing those algae and that brings in the bugs and insects and then that'll bring in those smaller fish, which of course brings in the bigger fish," said Jeff Crosby, a biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The trees must be natural and free of any decorations. Workers will accept them at the locations between 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. from December 26 until January 15. You can find the donation locations on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife website.