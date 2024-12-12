Christmas lights on cars lighting up Lexington streets this holiday season

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — This holiday season, if you’ve noticed an uptick in vehicles wrapped in decorative Christmas lights, you’re not seeing things.

These twinkling light-wrapped cars are the latest fad for car and holiday enthusiasts alike.

“It looks good at night, not as well during the day, it kinda looks like a porcupine right now,” joked Liam Six, showing off his light-covered VW GTI in the daylight.

Six got the inspiration from his friend Grant, who has since gone viral on TikTok with a video showing his car decked out in holiday lights.

According to Six, the endeavor took him seven hours to complete.

“It's just painters tape and waterproof Christmas lights,” he said, explaining that the lights plug into a cigarette lighter in the trunk.

He’s not the only one dedicating hours to the new craft. Christmas light-wrapped cars are all the rage online. Even in Lexington, professional holiday lighting company Christmas Visuals said they’re willing to wrap a vehicle in lights if requested.

But expect head turns and some red and blue lights you may not want to see.

“Honking, screaming, nobody's been mad yet,” laughed Six, describing all the attention he’s gotten since decorating his car. “I've been pulled over one time, but he liked the lights. He didn't pull me over for anything but to say 'Hey, they're cool,’ and he sent me on my way.”

Six told LEX 18 that he anticipates the lights and tape will scratch his car, but he said it’d be worth it to enjoy the extra bit of holiday cheer.

“Yeah! I'd say so,” he confirmed.

Before you hit the gas on a vehicle-lighting project, brush up on Kentucky’s laws.

Kentucky law indicates that every vehicle on a highway should make minimum noise, smoke, or other nuisance.

Flashing lights are prohibited, excluding turn signals.

Unless you’re operating an emergency vehicle, you cannot have red, blue, or yellow lights that flash or oscillate.