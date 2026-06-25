Churchill Downs launches Gallop for Good fundraiser to support retired racehorses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — New Vocations, the oldest and largest racehorse adoption program in the country, is just one of dozens of equine non-profits set to benefit from a new fundraising initiative.

Churchill Downs is launching Gallop for Good, an online fundraiser centered around one day of giving on June 27th.

The money raised will support thoroughbred aftercare, including groups focused on adoption, sanctuary and second careers.

New Vocations in Lexington serves 600 retired racehorses each year. Some need to heal from injuries, while others just need rest and relaxation before being adopted. The mission since 1992 has been retrain, rehab and rehome.

"These horses are so young when they're retired from racing, and they have a lot left to give," said Carey Cairo, the community relations and events manager at New Vocations. "We really provide a safety net. Our goal is to make sure that horses coming off the track have a safe place to land."

Before a horse ends up at New Vocations, they may have spent time on a racetrack like Churchill Downs. That's why the iconic Louisville venue wants to give back to the horses making the sport possible.

"We want to do everything we can to give back to these equine athletes, that we wouldn't be here without them," said Mark Whitten, director of community relations. "So we want to make sure that they are having the best life they can after the racetrack."

