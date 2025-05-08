Cincinnati man wins $125,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

(LEX 18) — A Cincinnati man is celebrating his $125,000 win on a $5 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket, officials reported on Thursday.

According to a release, Rohith Kandula drove across the state line to buy gas at the Fort Wright Shell and ended up purchasing a lottery ticket in mid-April.

Officials added that Kandula's friends were also with him on the trip when they scanned the ticket at the station, revealing a win.

Kandula's first ticket reportedly won him $10, however, he went on reinvest, resulting in the $125,000 top prize on the $5 Kentucky Lottery game.

“It’s like we didn’t know what to do at that time because it was a big winner,” Kandula said. “We took the scratch-off to the car and we all started shouting…..loudly. My heart was beating like 120, no 160. I was in shock. I could hear my heartbeat."

Kandula, along with his four friends, drove to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to collect his winnings. Officials reported that they all went to school in India and went on to transfer to the University of Cincinnati, graduating in December 2024.

“My family back home has worked so hard for me, so I want to give back to them,” Kandula said.

Kandula added that the group plans on taking a big trip together to celebrate the win.

After taxes, officials noted that Kandula took home $82,000. Meanwhile, the Fort Wright Shell will receive $1,250 for selling the winning ticket.

