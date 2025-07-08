Circle of Giving: KBC and partners team up to thank donors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While so many of us look forward to the warm summer months, officials inside the Kentucky Blood Center approach them with a hint of dread.

“They call this the 100 deadliest days of summer. Trauma season is what the hospitals will call it,” Mandy Brajuha with KBC said.

Catastrophic injuries tend to rise during the summer months, and blood donor visits tend to dwindle. That means the supply will usually drop as well.

“We're not at schools during the summer, we're not at colleges during the summer, so our donations just take a hit in the summer months, so we have to be really creative and come up with things to get people in the door,” Brajuha explained, while adding that people often break their habits during the summer months, which also hurts their donated blood supply.

To help offset some of the loss, KBC has formed some great partnerships to incentivize donating. In May, they gave away free movie passes for one year. In June, a Toyota employee and frequent donor won 52 $50 gas cards, which for many can cover a year’s worth of gas.

Now, Texas Roadhouse has stepped up, offering 52 $40 gift cards for meals at their locations.

“Texas Roadhouse has always been a great partner,” Brajuha said. The restaurant chain will also be providing KBC with a coupon for a free appetizer for anyone who donates this month. Brajuha said the shelves at KBC are usually well-stocked when Texas Roadhouse offers a giveaway.

But the year’s top prize is coming in August.

“We’re giving away free groceries for the year. It's 10,000 dollars in free groceries to somebody who donates in August, so if you come out early enough in July, you can still donate in August,” Brajuha explained.

If you’d like more information about donating blood with KBC, click here: Donate | Kentucky Blood Center