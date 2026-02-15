Citation: London man arrested, charged with sexual abuse of a minor

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 46-year-old London man is in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center on sexual abuse charges after he was arrested on Friday, Feb. 6.

A uniform citation and a complaint warrant filed by the Laurel County District Court detail the moments leading up to Ronnie D. Lockaby's arrest.

According to the complaint warrant, the London Police Department began investigating Lockaby in December when a child under the age of 12 reportedly began telling their classmates about alleged sexual interactions they had with Lockaby, the warrant identified.

The child was forensically interviewed by police at the Cumberland Valley Children's Advocacy Center in late January, where they described an alleged forced sexual incident that occurred with Lockaby, the arrest warrant read.

On Friday, Feb. 6, an arrest warrant was executed and Lockaby was taken into custody by the London Police Department.

Lockaby has been charged with sexual abuse in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12 years old, and unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree with a victim under the age of 16 years old.

He currently resides at the Laurel County Correctional Center under a $50,000 bond.