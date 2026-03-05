Citation: Mt. Sterling man indicted on possession, distribution of child pornography charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mt. Sterling man was indicted on Tuesday by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on a dozen charges related to child pornography, according to a press release by the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman.

According to a citation filed by the Montgomery Circuit Court, 38-year-old Justin T. Eller was initially charged on Dec. 3, 2025 with over 10 felony charges of possession and distribution of child sex abuse material. One of the child victims was under the age of 12-years-old.

Eller was arrested during a traffic stop following an investigation by the Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations, after law enforcement received tips of Eller's alleged behavior by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Coleman's press release.

After the initial arrest, Eller was held on a $50,000 cash bond and was ordered not to be in contact with minors.

On Tuesday, Mar. 3, Eller was officially indicted on 12 charges of possession and distribution of child sex abuse material by a grand jury with assistance of the Commonwealth's Attorney Office for the 21st Judicial Circuit, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.