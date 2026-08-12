Citation: Teen charged after shooting 16-year-old in the leg at Richmond home

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A teen is facing charges after shooting a 16-year-old in the leg Sunday night at a Richmond home, court documents reveal.

According to an arrest citation, officers responded to a home on Pin Oak Drive around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, the located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

An investigation revealed that 18-year-old Elijah Long brought the firearm to show the victim at his home, and told police that he did not check the chamber of the firearm because he "never keeps it loaded."

"Elijah set the gun on his lap and was showing (the victim) the back plate while discussing the possibility of changing its color. While Elijah was holding the gun, he had to have squeezed the trigger in some way causing the gun to fire," the citation said.

The victim later transported to UK Hospital and"has at least one broken bone in his leg, bullet shrapnel visible inside his leg on the x-ray, and is likely to have at least one surgery in order to repair the leg."

He later told police that he does not believe that Long intentionally shot him.

Long was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree assault. He remains booked in the Madison County Detention Center.