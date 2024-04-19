City continues work to track short-term rentals as police investigate guest's viral claims of local Airbnb

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - — Police are investigating, and the neighborhood is reacting after a wild story went viral at a local Airbnb.

A woman claims to have been a target of human traffickers while staying at a home in Masterson Station.

"We think about our own security and our own safety. We started putting bars on our doors now," said Pat Belcher who lives on the block.

Lexington police say on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, they say the guests told them they came back to the home and noticed a door unlocked and a window opened.

"Nothing was reported missing and officers could not determine if someone had unlawfully entered the residence. Officers told the guests that if they felt unsafe, they should go to a hotel. The officers then stayed in the area until the guests left," wrote Public Information Officer Hannah Sloan. "At this time, there is no indication that the incident is related to human trafficking and the investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal activity occurred."

Belcher, who has lived in the area for 17 years, says whether the claims in the post turn out to be true or not, neighbors have questions.

"Our biggest question was the owner of the Airbnb. How did she not know? Is she involved?" Belcher asked.

The listing on Airbnb calls it "a perfect private home with deck and yard."

Host Rosanna has more than 500 reviews and a 4.86 rating, which is considered good.

Reviews show there were safety issues with locks, including over a year ago, one door was allegedly kept closed with a two-by-four piece of wood.

Neighbors say there are quite a few short-term rentals in Masterson Station.

The city of Lexington passed rules for short-term rentals last summer, requiring owners to have a permit from the division of planning and be licensed by the division of revenue.

Traci Wade, Director of the Division of Planning, says it's mainly an administrative policy to regulate land use and generate revenue.

"At the time there was an issue identified with tracking the short term rentals," Wade explained.

She says if the public wants information on a short-term rental property in their area, they can always call the division of revenue.

According to the division, the home is not licensed with the city and is on their radar for citation after complaints.

The owner of the home has not responded to our requests at this time.

The city is considering contracting with a technology company to monitor complaints and take action on short-term rentals when necessary. The contract still needs the council's final approval.