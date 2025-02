BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Beattyville is under evacuation orders Sunday as water levels continues to rise.

"We are in hopes that the water will stop rising shortly," said Lee County Judge Executive Steve Mays. "We have two swift water rescue teams enroute at this time just in case."

All known citizens have been evacuated, Mays said.

All of Main Street remains closed to all traffic as floodwaters continue to spill onto side streets.