City of Campton without power for undetermined amount of time

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The City of Campton is experiencing a power outage due to a malfunction involving the county's electrical transformer, according to City Councilmember Jake Denniston.

According to Denniston, the transformer malfunctioned around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday. Around 11:30 a.m., another electrical transformer was installed to replace the original. However, the second transformer malfunctioned as well.

A social media post by the Licking Valley Rural Electrical Cooperative states that the organization is working alongside East Kentucky Power to determine if any damage has occurred in the substation, and another electrical transformer has been ordered. At this time, it is unknown when power will be restored in Wolfe County.

"We apologize for the moving target and we know it’s hot and our members in Wolfe County are suffering. We will continue monitoring the progress and we assure you they are working as hard as they can to get the problem fixed," Licking Valley Rural Electrical Cooperative said in a social media post.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.