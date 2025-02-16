City of Hazard urges residents to conserve water

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Hazard is urging residents to conserve water.

According to a social media post, "major power outages are affecting our pumping station and plant, and the power company is experiencing flooding itself at the plant."

Employees are also facing issues with flooding, with many unable to leave where they are, the city said.

A boil water advisory has also been issued for all Hazard Utilities customers.

All damage is yet to be accessed as a result of flooded roads and slides, and the flood has had "devastating impact on our community."