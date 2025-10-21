City of Jackson partnering with Breathitt County Animal Control for trap-neuter-return program

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Jackson is now partnering with the Breathitt County Animal Control to implement a trap-neuter-return program, aiming to stabilize and reduce the outdoor cat population.

The partnership comes as residents have seen a large number of cats in city streets and neighborhoods, and fills a need the regional animal shelter does not, as they "will not take community cats."

"TNR involves humanely trapping feral or community cats, transporting them to a veterinarian clinic to be spayed or neutered, and then returning them to where they were trapped," the city said on social media Tuesday. "This is a humane and effective way to stabilize and reduce outdoor cat populations by preventing new litters. It also curbs nuisance behaviors like yowling and spraying."

Cats also receive vaccinations and will have their ears tipped for sterilization identification.

The program will begin on October 27, and all roaming cats will be subject. Anyone not wanting their cat to be picked up is encouraged to keep them home, or collar them.