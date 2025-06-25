City of Lexington, museum partner on veteran's banner program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last year, the city of Lexington, history museum staff members and the Commission on Veterans Affairs members developed a unique way of celebrating Veterans Day.

“They were great, and it was really incredible for the families to see their loved one on a banner downtown,” said Dr. Mandy Higgins of the Lexington History Museum.

The banners, which were on Vine Street light posts during the month of November last year, will be there once again this year. But unlike last year, when the veterans were chosen by the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame, this year will feature a twist to the selection process.

“We're very excited in the second year to have nominations from Lexington, from the public to, to bring them in,” Dr. Higgins began to explained.

The process is already underway and will run through Aug. 1. Kentuckians can nominate a family member, friend, or themselves for consideration as long as the nominee has military background and has spent all, or a good portion of his/her life living in Lexington.

“The public has a chance to see themselves around town and through honoring veterans you’re able to see a loved one who made an impact on your life, or who served this country honorably,” Higgins said.

Dr. Higgins also went into detail about the digital exhibit at the museum, which will feature a display of each veteran who gets chosen this November. The banners will line Vine Street for most of the month, but the exhibit will be available through October of 2026.

“The digital exhibit tells you a little bit more about that veteran, where and when they served, if they received any special honors. So, if you don't get a chance to see the banner, you at least can learn about the veterans that were honored,” Higgins said.

If you’d like to nominate a veteran for this honor in the fall, click either of the following links. Lexington Veterans Banner Program , Veterans Project – Lexington History Museum