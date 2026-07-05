City of Lexington reaches historic milestone: 150 consecutive days without a homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The City of Lexington has reached a historic milestone, 150 consecutive days, or five months, without a criminal homicide, according to Devine Carama, the director of ONE Lexington.

ONE Lexington is a city-wide initiative aimed at utilizing government and community resources to combat gun violence.

The last recorded homicide in Lexington was on Feb. 5, when 17-year-old Jonathan Hunt was fatally shot on Versailles Road in a parking lot. Two weeks later on Feb. 19, 18-year-old Amontae Flynn was arrested and charged with murder and first-degree robbery for his alleged involvement in Hunt's death, according to the City of Lexington.

Instead of celebrating the city's accomplishment, Carama said he is using the 150-day milestone as an opportunity to reflect on what is working to prevent gun violence in the city and what needs to be improved upon.

"I looked back through the archives as far as our city's records go, and I could not find the last time our city had these many days without a criminal homicide. This isn't something we are 'celebrating' but something we are amplifying as a sign of hope and a reminder of vigilance. While highlighting progress in this line of work is difficult because so many have already lost their lives, it's important to document the work being done every day to address this issue," Carama said in a press release.

June marks National Gun Violence Awareness Month, however, Carama said ONE Lexington will continue its initiatives to prevent gun violence in the month of July. Those efforts include the NEW initiative, or the Neighborhood Engagement Walk, which is when program officials check in on neighborhoods and offer resources for community residents.

Additionally, on Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m., ONE Lexington is hosting a call to action, inviting 100 Black men to Gainsway Park (located at 3495 Campus Way) to connect with their community, according to Carama.

Carama noted that along with 150 consecutive days without a homicide, ONE Lexington has also accomplished much progress for the city since its creation in 2022. For instance, Lexington has seen a 60% decrease in gun violence over the last four years, and the city is on track to reach five full years of declining gun violence. Additionally, Lexington has had two gun-related homicides so far this year, when in July of 2025, the city had already reached nine gun-related deaths.

"What sets our city apart from others is our holistic 'all hearts on deck' approach to addressing the issue of gun violence. 'If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to lose a child,'" said Carama.