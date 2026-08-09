City of Lexington's public safety operations center to experience phone outage on Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Office of Lexington Mayor Gorton has announced that the city's public safety operations center will be experiencing a scheduled phone outage on Monday morning.

According to a press release, the maintenance is scheduled for Monday from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. Residents will still be able to reach 911 through phone call or text message for emergencies during the scheduled outage.

During maintenance, the city's administrative phone lines to the public safety operations center and Enhanced 911 phone line, including (859) 258-3600 and (859) 258-5600, will be temporarily unavailable. According to the city, if residents need to reach the administrative phone line, they can call the 911 dispatch center and their call will be directed appropriately.