City of Winchester offers grants for downtown business owners amid construction woes

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Downtown Winchester is in the throes of a massive construction project on Main Street.

"We're feeling a little dusty," said Amanda Adams, owner of Hamilton Brooks Design.

From the road, her shop appears closed. It's nearly hidden behind a big black fence and construction equipment. There is a small access point on either side of the block, uphill and in gravel, to a very narrow sidewalk.

"We have a very loyal customer base, we're extremely fortunate our customers will hike over whatever they have to do to get in the door," said Adams. "It's been challenging a bit just for people with strollers or wheelchairs, just because the sidewalk is a lot narrower."

The High Side Main Street project began in April. It's slated to last until November.

Below is a statement from Mayor JoEllen Reed:

“The High Side project is a step forward for downtown Winchester. It will enhance the appearance of our historic downtown and improve accessibility for everyone who visits. We’re confident this project will draw more people to explore, shop and enjoy what Winchester has to offer.”

JP Martin owns Whiskey and Wiles Photography, on Main Street but across the street from the construction. It's impacting him as well.

"There wasn't great parking downtown to begin anyway but taking out all the spots in front of the street didn't help," said Martin.

The sign above his business reads "pardon the mess...downtown is open for business." He said noise and dust from the project have also been an issue.

A city spokesperson tells LEX18 the city is offering a $3,000 grant. The business owners said it breaks down to monthly payments of $250.

"To me it's not worth $250 a month to go through all the accounting hoops you have to go through," said Martin.

Adams said she plans on applying.

"When it's done, access will be a lot better for everyone involved," said Adams.

Information on the project can be found here.