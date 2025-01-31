City officials work to strengthen hazardous weather response during meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton, along with leaders with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and Fayette County Public Schools, met on Thursday with the aim to strengthen their communication and operations during hazardous weather.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins noted that the schools and the government are focused on improving communication.

“I’m grateful for the ongoing collaboration between Fayette County Public Schools and our Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government partners as we work together to prioritize safety and ensure clear communication and protocols during severe weather events,” Liggins said.

During the meeting, the group reviewed what worked during the January storms and what needed improvement.

"We already agreed that, going forward, school representatives will be included in key city meetings and news conferences to discuss weather and other emergencies,” Gorton said. “And government representatives will also attend school meetings.”

Mayor Gorton noted in a release from the city that a component of improvement will be technology.

“We now have a plan to make sure government and school technology work effectively together so we can respond quickly and efficiently,” Gorton said.

In addition, the group will continue to review snow priority routes and on-street parking during emergencies, the release read.

