City program partners with businesses to place teens in summer jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It may be summer break, but not all Lexington teens are taking the summer off.

A new city program is giving them the chance to explore careers and get work experience this summer.

It's Partners For Youth project called the Summer Youth Job Training Program.

The city has partnered with roughly 100 businesses across Lexington to put 300 teenagers in the workplace for 20 hours per week.

One of those host locations is the Bluegrass Tennis Association.

Executive director, Christy Herring, applied to join the program as she looked for extra assistance with her summer tennis camp.

While she teaches kids how to play tennis this summer, she's also teach three high school students how to be good employees.

"We're getting younger people in and teaching them really about being good employees and good citizens in the workforce, starting them out early," she said.

The training program pays youth workers $15 per hour, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"Participants will learn and explore career interests for six weeks during the summer," its website states.

The six-week program still runs for about another month, but for students like Aoun Basboos and Aryana Talbert, it's already a hit.

"All the kids here are amazing, they're really funny," Basboos said.