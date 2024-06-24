City of Lexington to hold tenant and landlord rights workshop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington’s Community and Resident Services will hold its Tenants’ and Landlords’ Rights and Responsibility Workshop on Tuesday, June 25.

The workshop is open to tenants, landlords, agencies, and anyone interested in learning more about rental rights.

“At our office, Community and Resident Services, we get lots of calls from landlords and tenants just wanting to know, ‘What are my rights? What are my responsibilities? Do I have to cut the grass? What happens if there's mold in my apartment? I have an eviction notice, what do I now? My landlord won't fix this, do I have to pay the rent?’” said director Danielle Sanders, rattling off some of the questions her office frequently gets.

According to Sanders, many tenants and landlords aren't familiar with their rights. With ever-changing rules and regulations, it can be hard to keep up, so she encourages the community to stop by Tuesday's workshop with their questions and concerns.

The workshop will be held at William Wells Brown Community Center on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Agenda:

1 - 3 p.m. | Presentations by partnering agencies with Q&A session

3 - 6 p.m. | Resource tables with one-on-one sessions available

6 - 8 p.m. | Presentations by partnering agencies with Q&A session

There will also be an attorney available to assist residents and landlords with legal questions from 3 - 6 p.m.

“There are constantly new laws, new rules, new changes,” said Sanders. “Tenants, landlords, agencies, whoever is interested in housing rights and responsibilities, we hope to see you.”