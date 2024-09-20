City’s Parks and Rec Dept. therapeutic recreation leader is a cut above

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s hard to tell who benefits more from the Lexington Parks and Recreation Department’s Therapeutic Recreation program: the people who attend or the man who helps lead the program.

Brent Clairborne has been with the Parks and Rec department for 16 years, and we caught up with him at the Raven Run Nature Sanctuary before a Friday morning hike with his group.

“It's a passion of mine,” he said. “This job has been a blessing that I really enjoy,” he continued.

Clairborne is working with men and women burdened with developmental challenges. Some of his attendees are seniors with physical disabilities or health concerns.

“Say they've had a stroke and realized they can enjoy a short walk and be engaged in some of the activities out here,” said Jill Farmer, who supervises the therapeutic recreation program.

The program hosts activities and events year-round and as Brent said, there’s a lot of variety. Today’s hike, in addition to getting some exercise and fresh air, was designed to learn more about the 120 types of trees that are native to Kentucky. But the overall mission is much greater.

“We think it's a win/win, not only for the participants but for their parents who might need a reprieve,” Clairborne said. “We've been to McConnell Springs, we ride horses at Masterson Station, tomorrow we'll bowl at Southland Bowling,” he continued.

Farmer says the department is lucky to have Brent, not only because he’s good at what he does, but because he makes a concerted effort to learn about each of the participants. Whether it’s their favorite team, or favorite type of music, he wants to know it all so that the connection with each participant can become even deeper.

“There are people who have the ability to want more for others, and you can see he wants that,” Farmer said, before adding that Brent makes their whole department shine.

Maybe that’s because the job is allowing him to shine.

“It's just a pleasure to come in every day and work with the participants we work with,” he said. “To get to know them through the years and enjoy that time with them through the activities we get to do is a pleasure.”

If you’d like more information about the Lexington Parks and Recreation Therapeutic Rec programs and their schedule of activities, click here: Activities | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov)