City’s waste management effort pulling double duty ahead of weekend weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The roar of those trash collection trucks zipping around Lexington’s Hamburg section probably never sounded so good. The city has spent the last two days playing catch up after the winter storm.

“To make up for all the days we missed at the beginning of the week, but also keeping our employees safe in the process, keeping them warm, and free of any injuries from slipping on ice,” Lauren Monahan from the Waste Management Division said.

For many residents, it’s been at least 10 days since they’ve had trash collected after snow and ice (and then more snow) pounded central Kentucky at the beginning of the week, leaving most residential roads difficult to navigate.

“It's been a whirlwind of a week, and we really appreciate Lexington residents doing their part,” Monahan said.

The Waste Management office must make decisions to postpone and reschedule collection, in conjunction with the city and roads department, and coordinating it all is no small effort. And they made the call to ditch the recycling and yard debris collection this week.

“We thought it would be best to just have the crews cover that waste,” Monahan explained, since their collectors will be cramming four days worth of work into just two.

“Yesterday seemed to go well, got it all done, trying to do the same today for those Tuesday and Friday quads,” she said.

Tomorrow is one of the division’s quarterly days when free disposal of household items is offered at one of their transfer stations. Regular household trash can be brought as well if anyone forgot about their Thursday or Friday make-up day.

“We love to give this opportunity to residents to stop by the transfer station and dispose of up to one truckload of household waste,” Monahan said.

*For more information, including scheduling updates about tomorrow’s quarterly household waste disposal event, visit this link: Snow and ice updates | City of Lexington, Kentucky