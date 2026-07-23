Clark County business races to the front: Wild Protein Snacks brings NASCAR to Winchester in celebration

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — What started as one man's quest to find a healthier alternative to potato chips has grown into one of Clark County's largest employers and now has a presence on the NASCAR track.

Jason Wright, the founder of Wilde Protein Snacks, launched his company in 2018 with a simple mission.

"I love potato chips, but they didn't love me back, so I made it my mission to replace the potato with chicken breast," said Wright.

That idea has paid off in a big way. Since opening their Clark County facility in 2021 with 25 employees, Wilde Protein has expanded to nearly 200 workers in just three years.

To celebrate his team's success, on Thursday, Wright brought NASCAR to Clark County, hosting drivers Carson Kvapil and Rajah Carruth.

The drivers, along with a NASCAR hauler, are on their way to Indianapolis for this weekend's Brickyard 400.

Wright sponsors Kvapil's #1 car and pays for the Wilde logo to appear at three NASCAR races annually: Las Vegas, St. Louis, and Indianapolis. While he acknowledges the sponsorship is expensive, Wright said the investment isn't about immediate returns.

"I think what it's worth is, the employees and how they light up and be a part of something. They'll go home and watch the race, see the car and be a part of that. I'm not sure of the payoff, but it sure does bring everybody together," he said.

Employees enjoyed a free lunch, autographs, and a photo session with the drivers. Carruth drives the iconic #88 car, previously driven by NASCAR legends, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Darrell Waltrip, Dale Jarrett, and Bobby Allison.

Michael Berk is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Michael at michael.berk@wlex.tv.