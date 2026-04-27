Clark County community rallies to support family of 15-year-old killed in accident

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following the loss of 15-year-old Hayden Saylor, the Clark County community is stepping up to support his grieving family.

The George Rogers Clark freshman died on Saturday, according to Clark County Public Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard. The school and the coroner have not released any other details about the accident.

Counselors and support staff are available to all students and staff at the district as they navigate the loss.

"Clark County Public Schools is a community that cares deeply for one another. In the days ahead, we will lean on that strength. Please keep Hayden's family, friends, classmates, and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers as we process this loss together," Howard said in a statement.

Alongside school support, local families are organizing efforts to ease the burden on Saylor's family. Michelle Meyerhoff, who has a daughter in the school district, organized a meal train that will run through June and is helping purchase groceries for the family.

"When one person hurts, you all hurt, and especially when a child is involved, it's different," Meyerhoff said.

While Meyerhoff did not know Saylor personally, her daughter remembered his sense of humor.

"My daughter said, 'Mom, he literally lit up the room when he came in, he was so funny,'" Meyerhoff said.

On Sunday, Meyerhoff invited Saylor's friends to Legacy Grove Park in Winchester to reflect and share their emotions in a safe space. She expected a few kids to attend, but nearly 100 people showed up.

"They just shared stories and they laughed and they cried and they prayed with each other, and that is what community is about, right there," Meyerhoff said.

You can donate to the GoFundMe for the family here or support the meal train here.