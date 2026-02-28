Clark County Health Department reports skunk found with rabies

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clark County Health Department has released a health alert for nearby residents regarding a skunk that has tested positive for rabies.

According to a social media post by the health department, a skunk exhibiting unusual behavior consistent with rabies was found on Combs Ferry Road in Clark County on Saturday.

The Clark County Health Department reports that a rabies infection is most common in wild animals such as raccoon, bats, foxes, and skunks. Rabies, a viral disease that impacts the central nervous system, is most commonly spread through a bite or scratch.

The health department is asking Clark County residents to take precautions with the health warning moving forward. First, the health department warns residents to avoid contact with wild animals, especially animals that seem disoriented or sick. Second, the health department urges pet owners to protect their animals with the rabies vaccination and to closely supervise pets.

Residents who observe animals exhibiting abnormal behaviors synonymous with rabies are asked to report concerns to local animal control and law enforcement.

"Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is preventable through timely post-exposure treatment. Public health officials work closely with animal control and veterinary partners to monitor rabies activity in wildlife and protect community health," the Clark County Health Department states in a social media post.

The Clark County Animal Shelter is offering a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for pets on Wednesday, Mar. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Visit the CDC's website for more information on rabies, or contact the Clark County Health Department at (859) 744-4482.