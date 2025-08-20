Clark County man hospitalized with severe burns after house fire

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (LEX 18) — A 63-year-old Clark County man remains hospitalized with severe burns after a fire broke out at his home Monday afternoon.

Eugene Snowden was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Burn Unit, where he has been for three days. His nephew, Paul Mullins, said 90% of Snowden's body is covered in burns.

"The firefighter said when he came in there, he was just screaming, 'Help me, help me,' and they were doing the best they could," Mullins said.

Snowden is currently on a ventilator to help him breathe. Mullins said doctors told the family it will take more than 10 surgeries to help his uncle, making it a long road to recovery.

"I grew up without my father and he stepped into that role, not as my father, but someone I could lean on and go to. And he's always been there. He never shot away from a challenge," Mullins said.

Snowden previously volunteered with the Winchester Fire Department and continued visiting the station even after his health began to decline.

"He had a hard time cutting ties with the guys when he got older and his health started to decline, but he always went down there to try to lift their spirits and to share stories from the past," Mullins said.

The family said while Snowden has always been known as a fighter, tough decisions will have to be made. They are asking the community for prayers and support during this difficult time.

"We're dependent on God, but you know, there's an old saying it takes a village," Mullins said.

"We just want everyone to pray for him, pray for our family, and if you feel the need to help us financially, it'll be greatly appreciated and those funds will only be used to help serve him and his medical bills and his last wishes," Mullins said.

The family has set up a fundraiser to help pay for medical bills and future needs.