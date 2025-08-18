Family confirms man airlifted to hospital with burns on legs after structure fire in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was reportedly airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital after he was injured in a structure fire on Fulton Road in Winchester on Monday afternoon.

The family of the man confirmed to LEX 18 that he was airlifted for additional aid as he sustained burns to his legs and feet.

The Winchester Fire Department reported that crews continued to cleanup the scene on Fulton Road between Stamper and Market.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.