Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Family confirms man airlifted to hospital with burns on legs after structure fire in Winchester

Image (8).jfif
LEX 18
Image (8).jfif
Posted
and last updated

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was reportedly airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital after he was injured in a structure fire on Fulton Road in Winchester on Monday afternoon.

The family of the man confirmed to LEX 18 that he was airlifted for additional aid as he sustained burns to his legs and feet.

The Winchester Fire Department reported that crews continued to cleanup the scene on Fulton Road between Stamper and Market.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18