Clark County Preschool on lockdown after 'event' off-campus, school reports

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clark County Preschool is on lockdown following an reported "event" that took place off-campus, the school district said in an email Thursday afternoon.

In the email, the school "executed lockdown procedures as a precautionary measure" following bus dismissal.

The event took place off-campus near the school, the email said.

Car rides, at this time, will be dismissed with assistance from Winchester Police. The school added that all students and staff remaining on campus are safe.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.