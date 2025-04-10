Clark County property owner fears landslide threat after flooding

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — While flood waters may be receding across many parts of Kentucky, one property owner in rural Clark County is now facing a new threat. She's concerned about the potential for a mudslide and the impacts to infrastructure in the area.

Sarah Miller walked LEX 18 through the flood damage on her property on Pine Ridge Road, where she and her husband have been building their dream home. Last weekend's flooding turned this site into her nightmare.

"It's concerning because of this road getting blocked, and the only access out of our home, me, a mom of three littles, a high risk pregnancy, and worse is this community, who are vulnerable," she told LEX 18's Evelyn Schultz.

The private road leading to their home, which they've worked to widen and stabilize, is now torn up, muddy, and difficult to navigate.

"I believe this flood was the worst this property has ever seen," Miller said as she pointed out the trees that fell in the flooding event. "I"m seeing a lot of roots that weren't exposed before."

Over the weekend, nearby Lulbegrud Creek overflowed, turning their front yard into a lake. That water has gone back down, but Miller fears the potential of a landslide, especially with more rain in the forecast.

In that case, she worries about the impact to electricity for the surrounding community as the road is an access road to transmission lines.

"If anything happens that bad, mudslides, which I believe are a matter of time, I don't know what we're gonna do," Miller said.

A representative for Easter Kentucky Power told LEX 18 he understands Miller's concerns. He explained in the case of an emergency like a landslide, their crews would maneuver around debris to get to a transmission line.

Miller said their family has exhausted their resources. They're now left praying their own efforts work, and a landslide won't happen.

"My heart just breaks for my husband," she said. "We've put so much money and effort into this. And I'm not just talking as a scared mom, to think that overnight this happens."

LEX 18 also contacted the Clark Co. Judge Executive, who told her he would contact Miller to better understand what's happening and offer advice.

