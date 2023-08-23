Clark County Public Schools addresses altercation on school bus, investigation underway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clark County Public Schools officials have issued a statement after online video shows a physical altercation involving two students on one of their school buses Tuesday.

The school district says they are working with both school and local law enforcement to conduct a full investigation.

"All CCPS students deserve to feel secure and protected, and nothing is more important to us than the safety of our children and staff," the statement reads. "CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community."

The school district says they will take appropriate action once a complete review of information and evidence takes place. CCPS says the action they take will be in accordance with the law, Board of Education policy, and the Student Code of Conduct.