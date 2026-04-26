Clark County Public Schools freshman dies in fatal accident

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clark County Public Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard has announced that a freshman in the school system died as a result of a fatal accident on Saturday. The student has been identified as 15-year-old Hayden Corey Saylor.

According to Howard, counselors and other professionals will be available for students on Monday and days after to support students grieving the loss of Saylor.

Below is a statement Howard released to the community.

"We have been in contact with Hayden's family to extend our condolences and offer support, and they have granted permission to share this information.



This heartbreaking loss has deeply affected our entire school district community. Counselors and support staff will be available for as long as needed to assist anyone who may need support. We encourage families to talk with their children and to reach out if additional help is needed.



Clark County Public Schools is a community that cares deeply for one another. In the days ahead, we will lean on that strength. Please keep Hayden's family, friends, classmates, and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers as we process this loss together.



On behalf of our entire district, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family.



Sincerely,

Dustin Howard, Superintendent."

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.