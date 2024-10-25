Clark County Schools anti-bullying task force teaches love

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At Clark County Schools, there's an anti-bullying task force. October is bullying prevention month, and they've held events to educate the kids.

"We really want the kids to know that we do all have a role to play and bullying affects everyone," said Cindy Whiteside, counselor at Baker Intermediate.

She said their theme is take a stand, lend a hand. They're teaching the kids to be "upstanders" not bystanders.

"We want them to step up to the plate and say something about it, do something about it, and then lend a hand to each other and help each other out and pull each other up," said Whiteside.

There is an anonymous tipline called S.T.O.P that anyone can use. The number is 866-393-6659. At area schools, there are also boxes were students can report bullying.

"Bullying is a repetitive offense, it's not a one time occurrence, it's repetitive," said Campbell Junior High School Principal Tiffany Smith. "It involves unfair match among students and involves an intent to harm."

Smith said they step in immediately, and often, the students and parents come directly to administrators.

"It always involves educating the student, and when appropriate we try to restore relationships," said Smith.

The district teaches anti-bullying material to all ages, from prevention for elementary students to conflict resolution for high school students.

"Statistics show that the ages that bullying starts to happen or increases is like middle school, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth grade," said school board member Dora Hall.

With October coming to a close, intervention coordinator Allison Nelson told LEX18 they won't stop spreading a message of inclusivity.

"A sense of safety, love and belonging is a necessary component of development."