Clark County Schools employee charged in underage drinking case

CLARK CO., Ky (LEX 18) — A counselor for Clark County Schools faces nearly a dozen charges after police say she allowed several high school students to get drunk at a party at her home.

Winchester Police charged Rebecca Boys with 11 counts of unlawful transactions with a minor following a birthday party for her son in August. A citation from the police says Boyd had 10 high school students at her house, and all consumed significant amounts of alcohol.

“I was blown away because I never envisioned her providing alcohol to minors to the point to where it got to,” said Mary Strange, someone who lived nearby and knew Boyd from events at the bingo hall.

“When I saw the story, me and my fiancé both, we both know her, he’s like, that’s the girl from bingo. I was like, what? And we read it, we pull it up on there. He shows me her picture and I was just, in awe, like I could not believe, it’s crazy.”

In the citation, Boyd said she knew the minors were drinking and had taken most of their car keys. Police also say at least one child passed out in the front yard.

A few neighbors who did not want to go on camera shared stories of disturbances, like dangerous driving up and down the streets, as well as property vandalism. Still, some of the neighbors were surprised by the charges, while others were surprised it took so long for something to be done.

The citation also stated that videos taken at the party show the kids engaging in sexual behavior, prompting detectives to open a sexual assault case.

Clark County Public Schools superintendent Dustin Howard released this statement in an email Saturday night, confirming Boyd was employed at Phoenix Academy.

"We are aware of the recent development concerning a Phoenix Academy employee," Howard said. "We have learned that this employee has been charged with an offense related to an incident that occurred off district property over the summer when school was not in session. In response, the employee has been placed on leave pending further investigation and the resolution of the matter. Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. We are committed to maintaining a secure and supportive environment. Thank you for your understanding and continued trust in Clark County Public Schools."

Clark County Public Schools has not confirmed if any students have received disciplinary action as a result, and the incident is still under investigation.

