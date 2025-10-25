Clark County Schools enhances bus safety with AI monitoring during National School Bus Safety Week

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clark County Schools implemented comprehensive safety measures during National School Bus Safety Week, featuring advanced technology and strict protocols to protect students and drivers.

The district's buses are equipped with extensive safety features including reflective tape, enhanced lighting systems, and clear signage to maximize visibility on the road.

"There's signage all over these buses, there's reflective tape, there's lights all of these buses, they're well lit," said Brandon Stull, a mechanic with Clark County Schools Transportation and former bus driver.

Each bus contains four interior cameras that record high-quality footage with zoom capabilities and additional monitoring features. The district also utilizes an artificial intelligence system that continuously monitors bus health and critical safety aspects including driver speed, following distance, and seatbelt usage.

Bus drivers must maintain constant awareness of both interior and exterior conditions while operating their vehicles.

"You've really got to be cautious you've got to be observant yourself before you let these children cross the street," Stull said.

Drivers also face challenges from other motorists who fail to follow school bus safety laws.

"If you come up on a school bus I don't care if you're behind it or the opposite lane across if you see that stop sign out, do not run it," Stull said.

Kentucky law requires drivers to stop on two-lane roads and four-lane roads without medians when a school bus displays its stop sign. Drivers do not need to stop on roads with medians when traveling in the opposite direction.

Violations carry serious consequences including fines, potential license suspension, and possible jail time.