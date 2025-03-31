Clark County store thriving during thrifting boom, benefiting community food pantry

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thrift stores across the country are filling up with customers as people look for ways to save money and shop more sustainably.

Online thrift shopping company ThredUP found in its latest report that 58% of consumers purchased secondhand apparel in 2024, up from 52% in 2023.

They cite deals, unique finds and environmental concerns as reasons for turning to thrifting.

At CC's Closet in Winchester, shoppers line up outside nearly every morning, ready to get a deal as soon as doors open.

Betty Tharpe is one of those regulars.

"I've been coming here ever since it's been here," Tharpe said.

She filled her cart with flowers and mugs, only stopping to say hello to other regulars as she scoured the aisles.

"We have people come from everywhere—Wolfe County, Menifee County, Montgomery County," she said.

Store manager Savannah Anderson spoke to some of the reasons for the increasing popularity of thrifting.

"We know the economy is not that great. People are wanting to find the deals, but I think a lot of it, too, comes from sustainability and wanting to be like conscious of what we're putting on our earth," Anderson said.

In recent years, the store has undergone a makeover. The facelift has helped it appeal to wider audiences.

"We see a variety of ages come through. We see a variety of economic backgrounds, which is really cool," Anderson said.

The incentive to shop at CC's goes beyond the deals, as the proceeds from the store go directly to benefit the Clark County Community Services food pantry, which serves over 1,400 people monthly.

Anderson estimated 90% of the pantry's stock is paid for by shoppers at the thrift store.

"You come here every day and you know you're making a difference in people's lives," she said.

The store's model allows people to save money while shopping for clothes and home goods, and help feed people in need.

The increasing popularity of thrift shopping is expected to continue.

ThredUP estimates the secondhand apparel industry will surpass $74 billion by 2029.