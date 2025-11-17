Clark County students put social skills to the test in 'The Amazing Shake'

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shaking hands is a priority this week at Clark County Public Schools as students compete in the annual “Amazing Shake” competition. Throughout the week, students will face a number of personal challenges to test their competencies and abilities to think quickly.

The first task of the week is called the gauntlet. Students go station to station, facing different tasks or questions designed to test the ability of each student to think creatively, respond and adapt to potentially stressful situations, and maintain professionalism through it all.

“20 stations, 20 scenarios,” said Amber Murphy, an instructional specialist with Clark County Public Schools. “Really it's just thinking on your feet. It's very fast paced. Each station only lasts about 60 seconds.”

Griffin Moore is taking on the Amazing Shake as a fifth grader this year.

“They told me that it's a social skills and talking competition, and I had a feeling I would be good at it, so I wanted to give it a shot,” Moore shared.

At one station, Moore was tasked to serve as a waiter. Another involved posing for a camera while a photographer called out commands. Moore also had to comfort someone whose friends decided not to show up for a birthday party.

At one station, Moore met "Ella," who was hoping to compete in a talent show. The volunteer purposely had some – call it rough – singing.

“They say practice makes perfect, but there's no such thing as perfect if I'm being honest,” Moore responded. “But what I like to say is practice makes prepared.”

The competition started in 2018. Today’s competitors range from fifth to eighth grade, with 143 students total in the first round. The Amazing Shake continues throughout the rest of this week.

“That number will drop to 75 tomorrow, and then it really about cuts in half with each of the other rounds,” Murphy said. “Eventually we will narrow it down to 3 district winners."

Moore left the gauntlet with a positive attitude.

“I have a feeling I did pretty good,” he said. “I may have fumbled a few times, but I think I did good.”