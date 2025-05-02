Class action lawsuit filed against Lexington Blue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The dominoes are falling as a Kentucky roofing company now faces a class action lawsuit filed in Jefferson County.

In March, the Kentucky Attorney General's office announced an investigation into Lexington Blue Incorporated, a multi-state roofing company, following numerous complaints and accusations against the business. Over the weekend, Lexington Blue announced its closure due to financial strain.

Customers have accused the company of failing to deliver services for which they paid, leading to a class-action lawsuit against the company and its owner, Bradly Pagel Jr.

Homeowner John Cruz recounted his experience with Lexington Blue, which began in the spring of 2022. After a storm, a sales representative with Lexington Blue knocked on Cruz’s door, promising a speedy roof repair. Cruz signed on for the service, paying 25%, about $1,900 up front.

As months went by, Lexington Blue didn’t show.

“I called them over and over. I threatened to file an FCC complaint, and this was after I filed the Better Business Bureau complaint while they had my 25%,” said Cruz.

It wasn’t until a year and a half later that Lexington Blue showed up to repair the roof. Despite the hassle, Cruz considers himself better off than many others.

Online, multiple customers claim they paid deposits or even in full, but never received their roof repairs.

Similar allegations from a family in Jefferson County have been outlined in a class action lawsuit.

Lawyers Rob Astorino Jr. and Sean McCarty are representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. They note that Lexington Blue has yet to respond to the allegations and it’s still early in the legal process.

“The litigation process is not a quick one by most people's standards, and we don’t know how long the process will take or what the result will be,” said McCarty.

The lawsuit alleges that Lexington Blue accepted payments but failed to fulfill contractual obligations. It also alleges that owner Bradly Pagel diverted funds from the company for his personal use, among other claims.

The lawyers suspect more than 100 individuals are affected, and pointed to Lexington Blue’s website, which indicated 429 projects were in the queue at the end of April.

“Our goals in this lawsuit are to restore anyone that has placed a deposit down and has not gotten the services that they've asked for,” said Astorino.

Counsel for the plaintiffs advises anyone who entered an agreement with Lexington Blue between May 1, 2020 and now to hold onto any relevant documentation and wait for the legal process to unfold.