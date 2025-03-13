Watch Now
Claw enforcement: Lexington officer saves family cat from tree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Officer Steve Cobb is being praised by his department for rescuing a family cat after it got stuck in a tree on Thursday morning.

The department posted on social media that officers were called for an "unknown trouble." Upon arrival, police found that a cat, called Tom in the post, was stuck in a tree.

Officer Cobb, the department reported, quickly found a ladder and was able to rescue Tom from the tree.

"Officers never know what they will encounter on patrol, especially with unknown trouble calls," the social post read. "We are glad that Officer Cobb was there to help rescue Tom and reunite him with his family!"

