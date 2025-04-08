Watch Now
Clay City daycare has $15,000 in flood water damages, closed until further notice

Melanie Mattingly
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Happy Hearts Christian Daycare in Clay City is seriously damaged from the multi-day rain event last week.

The daycare has 45 kids ages 6 months to 12 years old. Director Melanie Mattingly said they are overwhelmed by the clean up process. Drywall has been torn down and flooring ripped up.

"We need to paint, we got carpet to be put down, we need to clean a lot," said Mattingly.

On top of the thousands needed to do that, they also had three refrigerators, one freezer, and a washer and dryer ruined in the standing water.

Mattingly said Happy Hearts welcomes volunteers to donate necessary items like toys, rugs, etc., or their time.

If you want to help, click here to get connected to Happy Hearts Facebook page. They plan to reopen as soon as possible.

