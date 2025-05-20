Clay City firefighters collecting makeup, hygiene items for tornado survivors

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clay City Fire Department wants to boost women's spirits in southeastern Kentucky who've been impacted by the tornadoes. That's why they're collecting makeup and toiletries to send to Pulaski and Laurel Counties.

Major Lisa Johnson told LEX 18 they're accepting donations of makeup and hygiene items until this Friday, May 23rd. She says they'll accept nearly anything, from lipstick and mascara to dry shampoo and feminine hygiene products.

"After the storms, it's not just homes that need rebuilt," she said. "It's women's dignity, confidence, having things they're used to having every morning, making them feel good about themselves."

She's seen firsthand how something small can boost someone's spirits after a disaster. In 2022, the department collected more than two dozen tote bags of toiletry items to send to flood-affected communities in Eastern Kentucky.

Johnson says while it may seem small, the impact goes beyond a tube of lipstick.

"Tiny little things we take for granted, until you don't have it," she explained.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off items at the Clay City Fire Department at 215 12th Street. Everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing to win $300.