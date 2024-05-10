Clay County church a near-total loss after fire

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Clay County church is without a home, and officials are investigating after a fire.

Sounds of worship were coming from the Solid Rock House of Prayer in Manchester every Sunday. Pastor Andrew Fultz says their group was small but mighty.

"It's uplifting it's encouraging," said Fultz. "We're singing the guitar and stuff it's just a special thing."

He's also seen lives changed.

"Lives were being touched and the church was actually growin," said Fultz.

A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed that place of worship and officials are still looking for leads on the cause. The building is a near-total loss, so there will be no service there for quite some time.

Kentucky State Police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the fire.

"I mean there's a sense of devastation. The memories, because my newborn daughter that was her first service on Sunday," Fultz said.

Yet, looking at the damage, he is consoled by the fact that faith is not enclosed in any building.

"The church is more than a building. We did lose our sanctuary. The Solid Rock remains strong because the church is within us," said Fultz.

It's why Fultz says he's still finding joy in the chaos and peace in the goodwill and kind hearts of donors to the church's GoFundMe page.

"We appreciate anyone that may have already gave us it means the world to us. As a small congregation, it's most people know with the times that we're living in we didn't have insurance or financial things so we are relying on people to help us," said Fultz.

They are hoping to congregate soon and working on a plan.