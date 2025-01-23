Morning fire at Clay County recycling leaves 8 vehicles destroyed

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Manchester Fire Department reported that several cars were seen engulfed in flames during a fire at Clay County recycling on KY-80 on Thursday morning.

A post from the department detailed that crews were called to a brush fire at around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officials reported that a total of eight cars were seen on fire.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames for a couple of hours in "subzero temperatures," the post read. The fire was extinguished and contained to the area of origin.