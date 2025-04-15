Cleanup and restoration underway in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now a week removed from the river’s crest, cleanup is in full swing for Frankfort residents.

Along Wapping Street, 30 dumpsters have already been filled.

“I would say our team will be here, on the mitigation side, probably another two weeks,” said Jeff Smith, one of the owners of Servpro.

While the water may be gone, the moisture is lingering. Smith says his team is in the thick of restoration, working its way from building to building.

“We start opening up walls, checking crawl spaces and basements, making sure all the building materials that are wet are taken out and we get them prepared so that anybody, their contractor or our team, puts the stuff back in properly,” said Smith.

Like the reefer drying out documents saved from the courthouse, more than a dozen trailers and pieces of heavy equipment line Wapping Street. Inside the structures, drywall and insulation have to be pulled out.

“Some of the buildings have taken in anywhere from 4 to 7 feet of water,” said Smith. “Some of it is full devastation, it's widespread and in pockets here and there, but yeah, definitely the worst flood I've ever seen living here my whole life.”

If you've had water damage to your home or business, Smith recommends calling a restoration company that specializes in mitigation to check the moisture and humidity levels to prevent secondary damage.