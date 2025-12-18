Closure of Rosemont Garden for sewer repairs extended into February 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The closure of a section of Rosemont Garden that began in November to upsize sewer line along Wolf Run Creek has been extended into February 2026.

Work along the roadway between Layfayette Parkway to Cherrybark Drive is a part of a federal consent decree for the city to improve its sanitary sewer system, Lexington's Division of Water Quality reports.

Residents, who already have access to their homes, will continue to do so. A detour on Cherrybark Drive and Southland Drive will remain available for drivers.