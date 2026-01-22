'Club Rise': Substance-free nightclub set to open Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday night, Event Vibes Venue in Lexington will host a new take on nightlife. It’s called Club Rise, and its purpose is to provide a place for people going through recovery programs to still enjoy a night out.

“At this venue, we do not serve alcohol and we will not allow any type of drug use,” said Steven Kidwell.

Working with Pain2Purpose the Movement, Kidwell and Brett Harris say the idea is a way to help people in recovery.

“When we were at Manchester Music Hall, we've seen that a lot of people really loved the atmosphere, but there were some people in our recovery community that were a little hesitant because they didn't know whether they'd be safe or not,” Kidwell explained.

Club Rise is open to anyone, but they hope to capture a culture designed specifically for people in recovery by keeping the club alcohol and substance-free.

“It's really cool to be able to translate my past being out in the bars, karaoke, and doing what I was doing, into this,” Harris said. “Just being able to bring that same energy and same excitement, but in an environment where it's a healthy environment, a positive environment.”

Club Rise will take over the Event Vibes Venue every other Friday starting Jan. 23 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“I have to give Sly Noel credit,” said co-owner Dolores Green. “He actually has done some DJ-ing for us and he had mentioned this particular group. They came out and had an activity here. We just fell in love with them and we have just been excited ever since.”

“This is a place for people in recovery to come and just be able to breathe, enjoy music, live performances, and be able to be themselves,” Kidwell added.

The grand opening for Club Rise is Friday, Jan. 23. The cost to get in is $15 per person at the door.