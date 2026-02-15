Co-defendant arrested in connection to Bell County EMS payroll theft

SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department has arrested a co-defendant as a part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of a Bell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paycheck, according to a press release.

On Friday, 24-year-old Emily R. Long, who was a Bell County EMT, was arrested for allegedly stealing a payroll check worth $1,128.05, a crime that Bell County authorities report happened in late January.

After the arrest, Long was lodged at the Harlan County Detention Center and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000, according to police.

Southeastern Kentucky EMT arrested, charged with theft Mack Carmack

However, Bell County deputies arrested another person in connection to the crime on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, 23-year-old Caleb C. Day from Wallins Creek allegedly entered a Harlan gas station on Friday, Jan. 30 to cash the stolen paycheck from Bell County EMS.

After Bell County EMS reported the stolen check, Bell County Fiscal Court initiated an investigation. Afterward, the sheriff's department issued an arrest warrant for Day's alleged role in cashing the stolen check, according to the press release.

On Saturday, troopers attempted to arrest Day on a warrant, however the Bell County Sheriff's Department reports that Day immediately fled the scene upon noticing troopers on his property.

Troopers located Day shortly after and was arrested him. Day was lodged at the Harlan County Detention Center, where he charged with fleeing or evading police in the third degree, theft by deception including cold checks over $1,000, but under $10,000, and possession of a forged instrument.

The press release notes that Day was also served with an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.