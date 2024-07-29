Coast-to-coast journey for inclusion stops at Lexington's Latitude Arts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of fraternity men have spent their summer cycling across the country to spread a message of inclusion, and on Monday, their efforts brought them to Lexington.

The group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers from across the country rolled into the parking lot of Lexington’s Latitude art studio Monday afternoon.

Since the beginning of June, the group has biked an average of 75 miles each day, making their way from Seattle to Washington, D.C. on what’s called a Journey of Hope. The annual summer event is more than a physical test, but an effort to support the disability community.

Each team member commits to raising a minimum of $6,500, contributing to the overall goal of raising $500,000 to support the organization's broader mission of enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.

Along the Journey of Hope, pit stops take the team to disability resource centers like Latitude Arts, an independently-driven art studio that supports artists of different abilities.

“We call them friendship visits. We've had water fights, shaving cream battles, and they're honestly what makes the trip worth it,” said Deacon Jones, Pi Kappa Phi.

More than halfway through the 4,000 mile journey, Jones was grateful when his tires finally met the Bluegrass.

“I think this is the longest I've ever been away from Kentucky,” he said.

The Paducah native signed onto his fraternity’s flagship event, eager to make a difference yet underestimating the impact Journey of Hope would have on him.

“It's the craziest thing I've ever done, but it's the most life changing thing I've ever done,” said Jones.

The feeling is mutual, according to Tena Pena, director of Latitude Arts.

“The artists look forward to it every year, they talk about it from the day they leave till the day they come again,” said Pena.

To show off their art and piece together a craft with some new friends is a sense of camaraderie the individuals don’t always experience.

“They treat them like people, and sometimes these individuals aren't treated like people, unfortunately, and these guys always treat them like people, like equals,” said Pena.

Cycling thousands of miles across the country is a major feat, but the Pi Kappa Phis say it’s easy when there’s a smile waiting for them each stop on the journey.

“I couldn’t imagine spending my summer any other way,” said Jones.