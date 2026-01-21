Cold case haunts Lee County family more than a decade after woman's shooting death

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been more than a decade since Patricia Lutes was shot and killed while checking her mail.

But her family has not stopped hoping for justice for the Lee County woman.

Patricia, or Trish, was fatally shot on November 10, 2014, just days before her 37th birthday.

"She was a very, very sweet woman. You can ask anybody in the county or the surrounding counties, and they would speak nothing but positivity about her," said Vanessa Carson, Patricia's niece, who described her as more of a mother figure.

Carson has spent more than a decade thinking about what happened that night on Big Andy Ridge.

"We had gotten off the school bus. We were home when it happened," said Carson. "We had heard a gunshot outside."

But time has not brought closure for Patricia's family.

"There's a whole community behind me wondering, why is this not solved?" said Carson. "It shows me that she's left an imprint on people and people's never gonna forget the person that she was."

The family now hopes someone can still answer their questions about who killed Patricia and why.

"How can you really mourn somebody when there's no justice?" said Carson. "She has no justice."

Kentucky State Police Post 7 released the following statement regarding the cold case:

"Kentucky State Police, Post 7, is still actively investigating the homicide of Patricia Lutes. Robert Lutes was identified as a person of interest during the initial investigation, and detectives continue to work diligently on the case. We remain committed to seeking justice for Patricia and her family."

Contact KSP Post 7 with any information about Patricia's death. The agency's phone number is: 859-623–2404.