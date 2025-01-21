Cold-related illnesses a concern for crews working in single digits

ROWAN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County Road Department has been working around the clock since Jan. 5.

"Our salt house was full which holds 650 tons, right now as of these two events we're at 25 tons, we have used majority of it," said foreman Steve Kelsey. "I'm proud to say these guys absolutely never give up."

They have over 700 roads to manage - equal to 350 miles.

"It was a nightmare, it was a lot of hard work," said plow driver Wayne Lambert. "We do what we do to get the job done."

They're doing it all in sub-freezing temperatures. With that comes a risk of cold-related illnesses, like hypothermia and frostbite, according to the CDC.

Hypothermia is defined as an abnormally low body temperature. Symptoms can include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, confusion, and disorientation.

"Double up on everything you can get your hands on because you never know," said Kelsey.

Lambert said they're there for the people of Rowan County - regardless of the temperature.

